Centre spent ₹2,355.11 crore on ads via newspapers and TV channels since 2017-18

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the expenditure on account of advertisements to newspapers was ₹1,829.18 crore and ₹525.93 crore for TV channels

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. File

The total expenditure incurred on advertisements through newspapers and TV channels by the government from 2017-18 till December 6, 2022, stands at ₹2,355.11 crore.

In response to a query from Rajya Sabha Member A.A. Rahim, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday said the expenditure on account of advertisements to newspapers was ₹1,829.18 crore and ₹525.93 crore for TV channels. The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) releases advertisements for the government departments.

Through another written reply to a query of Member Naranbhai J. Rathwa, the Ministry said the total expenditure incurred on advertisements by CBC in 2020-21 on newspapers was ₹197.49 crore and ₹69.91 crore for TV channels. In 2021-22, the amount was ₹179.04 crore for newspapers and ₹29.30 crore for TV channels.

The medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹56.05 crore for advertisements and small newspapers/publications got ₹79.43 crore in 2020-21, while in 2021-22 the medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹41.05 crore and the small ones ₹52.07 crore.

With regards to a question from Member Mohammed Nadimul Haque, the Ministry said the total number of publication to which advertisements were given by CBC in the last three years was 5,727 (2019-20), 6,085 (2020-21) and 6,887 (2021-22). The total number of television channels to which advertisements were given by the CBC during the period was 199 (2019-20), 182 (2020-21) and 177 (2021-22).

