Centre spent ₹2,355.11 crore on ads via newspapers and TV channels since 2017-18

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The total expenditure incurred on advertisements through newspapers and TV channels by the government from 2017-18 till December 6, 2022, stands at ₹2,355.11 crore.

In response to a query from Rajya Sabha Member A.A. Rahim, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday said the expenditure on account of advertisements to newspapers was ₹1,829.18 crore and ₹525.93 crore for TV channels. The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) releases advertisements for the government departments.

Through another written reply to a query of Member Naranbhai J. Rathwa, the Ministry said the total expenditure incurred on advertisements by CBC in 2020-21 on newspapers was ₹197.49 crore and ₹69.91 crore for TV channels. In 2021-22, the amount was ₹179.04 crore for newspapers and ₹29.30 crore for TV channels.

The medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹56.05 crore for advertisements and small newspapers/publications got ₹79.43 crore in 2020-21, while in 2021-22 the medium newspapers/publications were paid ₹41.05 crore and the small ones ₹52.07 crore.

With regards to a question from Member Mohammed Nadimul Haque, the Ministry said the total number of publication to which advertisements were given by CBC in the last three years was 5,727 (2019-20), 6,085 (2020-21) and 6,887 (2021-22). The total number of television channels to which advertisements were given by the CBC during the period was 199 (2019-20), 182 (2020-21) and 177 (2021-22).