Centre slashes domestic LPG cylinders rate by ₹200 ahead of 5 State elections

August 29, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On the occasion of Onam and upcoming Rakshabandhan festival, the Union Cabinet on August 29 approved the reduction in LPG gas cylinder for domestic use to upto ₹200. announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The cabinet also approved free LPG connection to 75 lakh women under Ujjwala scheme. All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder.

The domestic LPG rates were last changed on March 1, when price per cylinder was hiked by ₹50.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder for households had, back then, consequently shot up to ₹1,103 in Delhi; ₹1,102.50 in Mumbai; ₹1,118.50 in Chennai; and ₹1,129 in Kolkata.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT