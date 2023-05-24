ADVERTISEMENT

Centre should first explain why ₹2,000 note was introduced: Digvijaya

May 24, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Indore

Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes on May 19 and gave the public time until September 30 to deposit or exchange these notes at banks

PTI

A man holds ₹2,000 currency notes to get them exchanged at a bank, on May 23. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Days after the Reserve Bank’s withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has targeted the Centre saying the government should first explain why the ₹2,000 note was introduced.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

The RBI said it had asked banks to stop issuing ₹2,000 notes immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the RBI’s decision, Mr. Singh, on May 23, told reporters in Indore, “First, they [Central Government} should explain why these notes were introduced.” In a major decision ahead of Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh on May 23 announced that all unauthorised colonies until December 31, 2022, will be regularised.

Former MP Chief Minister Mr. Singh termed the State Government’s announcement “meaningless”.

“They have made such announcements thousand times. Where is the notification to regularise unauthorised colonies?” he asked.

On Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently saying in Shivpuri that his heart beats for local people and seeking an apology for the mistakes he may have committed, Mr. Singh said, “It is good that he has sought an apology after realising his mistakes.” A video of Mr. Scindia seen seeking an apology with folded hands and making comments at an event in Shivpuri has gone viral on social media platforms.

Mr. Scindia quit the Congress in 2020, following which 22 party MLAs in Madhya Pradesh also resigned, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath Government in the State on March 20, 2020.

The BJP returned to power in the State on March 23, 2020, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US