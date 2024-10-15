Centre sets up AI hubs for research on health, agriculture, sustainable cities

The Centre on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) announced setting up of three centres of excellence (CoE) in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, agriculture and sustainable cities. While the CoE in healthcare will be led by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, the IIT in Ropar, Punjab will lead the CoE in agriculture. IIT Kanpur has been given the charge of developing CoE in sustainable cities. The CoEs will function with industries and start-ups.

Announcing the decision, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the AI-CoEs were going to be solution providers and would create a new generation of employment providers and wealth creators. The Union Budget of 2023-24 had proposed the setting up of AI-CoEs with a financial outlay of ₹990 crore over the period of 2023-24 to 2027-28. To oversee its implementation, an industry-heavy apex committee had also been constituted, co-chaired by Sridhar Vembu.

“With the unveiling of the centres, significant strides have been taken to strengthen Bharat’s credentials in the global AI landscape,” Mr. Pradhan said and hoped that the CoEs would be a key element of global public policy and also emerge as solution providers of the world. Complimenting the panel headed by Dr. Vembu for their efforts towards the implementation of these COEs in AI, he said these institutions would give further impetus to the start-up ecosystem in the country, help create a new generation of job and wealth creators and establish new paradigms of global public good.

Union Higher Education Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy said the CoEs would promote multidisciplinary research with the right kind of collaboration among like-minded resources and this could result in achieving optimum results. He noted that the competitive-based challenge methods developed in educational institutions had ensured progress towards resolving common problems. Dr. Vembu said these projects would holistically benefit the health of villages, cities, and the people of the country. “The CoEs will bootstrap numerous efforts, create companies, nurture talent, and generate opportunities for our talent pool,” he said.