Centre sets stock limits on edible oils

Only 6 States implemented October order to impose stock limits

In a bid to cool persistently high cooking oil prices, the Centre has imposed stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds across the country till June 30, after most State governments failed to implement a previous order to do so. According to an order notified by the Centre on February 3, stock limits on edible oils have now been set at 30 quintals for retailers and outlets of big chains, 500 quintals for wholesalers, and 1,000 quintals for big chain retailers’ depots. For oilseeds, stock limits have been set at 100 quintals for retailers and 2,000 quintals for wholesalers.