Centre sets ball rolling for new MP offices 

A view of new Parliament building construction work in progress in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has started preparations for the construction of offices for all Members of Parliament (MPs), calling agencies on Monday to apply for the subsurface survey of the proposed site.

The CPWD has proposed constructing multi-storied buildings on the plots where Transport Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan are located after demolishing the existing buildings. The ‘MP Chambers’, as the project has been named, would be connected with the new Parliament building via an underground passage.

On Monday, the CPWD issued a notice inviting quotations from agencies to carry out the survey to look for underground utilities at Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan, which house offices of the Labour and Transport Ministries among others. The estimated cost was ₹7.60 lakh.

According to a CPWD official, the ‘MP Chambers’ project was among the next few under the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan to be kicked off. While the revamp of Kartavya Path, which was renamed from Rajpath recently, has been completed, the construction of the new Parliament building, the Common Central Secretariat and Vice-President’s Enclave are under way.