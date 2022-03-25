Centre sends ₹178 crore demand notice for Sujan Singh Park flats in Delhi

Twitter image of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

March 25, 2022 21:56 IST

Legal tussle over premier apartment complex in the national capital takes another turn

Amid an ongoing legal tussle over flats in the prestigious Sujan Singh Park here, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday issued a demand notice of ₹178 crore to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the firm that manages the residential complex near Khan Market.

The firm had been allotted two sites measuring a total of 7.58 acres to build about 100 flats on December 4, 1944 that came to be known as Sujan Singh Park (North) and Sujan Singh Park (South), with the condition that up to 50% of the flats would be leased to officials named by the government at a “fair rent”, according to a letter to the firm by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry, on March 7.

On March 4, following years of non-payment of rent, which amounted to ₹2,400 a month, by the government, and a 2020 court order in favour of the firm, some government officials who had been allotted flats in Sujan Singh Park were asked to vacate the premises. According to Ministry sources, out of the 42 flats that were supposed to be for the government, 14 had remained with it till now. After the eviction notices to officials, the L&DO in its letter on March 7 raised the demand for a list of all flats and 50% of them being placed at the disposal of the Directorate of Estates.

On Thursday, the L&DO wrote to the firm seeking ₹178 crore in damage charges for breach of conditions of the lease from 1969 onwards. The L&DO asked Sir Sobha Singh and Sons to pay the amount within 30 days, failing which the conditions would be withdrawn and further action would be taken.

The government filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the 2020 Delhi High Court order and also mentioned the matter on Friday, according to Ministry officials. The Directorate of Estates had written to the Delhi Police on March 17, seeking protection for the government officials residing at Sujan Singh Park and alleging intimidation of the families of the occupants by “unauthorised” persons.