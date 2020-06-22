SC Bench led by CJI will hear petitions on Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra today

In an unexpected development on Monday, a virtual court Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde will shortly hear a clutch of petitions seeking a recall of the court’s June 18 order restraining the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri on June 23.

The court had stopped the yatra to avoid the spread of infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Public safety and health had prevailed over religious fervour on June 18.

Now, Chief Justice Bobde has decided to head the Bench from his hometown Nagpur. The hearing is expected to be held in a few hours. The court is making the necessary preparations for the virtual court hearing.

The sudden turn of events came after the Centre mentioned the case before a Vacation Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra. The Vacation Bench had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to make his submissions for modification of the June 18 order before the CJI Bench which had originally passed the injunction order.

However, Mr. Mehta submitted before the Vacation Bench that the rath yatra was a “tradition of centuries”.

Mr. Mehta said if the yatra was not held tomorrow, tradition stopped it from being held for the next 12 years. He said the uninterrupted holding of the yatra annually was the expectation and faith of crores of worshippers across the world.

Mr. Mehta suggested that Odisha could impose curfew for a day to avoid spread of infection. Sebayats and priests who tested COVID-19 negative could participate in the procession and rituals. People may be stopped from gathering and may watch the rituals on TV. Temple authorities could give undertakings to conduct the rituals in line with the COVID-19 guidelines. He said both Odisha and the Centre were in agreement with conducting the yatra with restrictions.

Minutes after the Centre’s mentioning, the court officials informed the lawyers that the CJI would hear case.