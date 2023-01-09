Centre seeks more time to clarify stand on validity of Places of Worship Act

January 09, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Centre, yet again, on Monday sought time in the Supreme Court to clarify its stand on the validity of the Places of Worship Act, which protects the identity and character of religious places as they were on Independence Day.

The Supreme Court website shows the case is to be listed again on March 21.

On November 14 last year, the court had given the Centre till December 12 , 2022 to file its affidavit clarifying its position on the issue after the latter had submitted that “detailed consultations” were required at a “particular level”.

Prior to that, the court had asked the government to file its affidavit by October 31. Again, before that, the court had directed the Centre on September 9 to file its affidavit in two weeks.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said the court would have to first consider the question whether a Public Interest Litigation petition challenging the Places of Worship Act of 1991, a Central legislation, would lie, especially after a five-judge Bench of the top court had upheld the validity of the Act in its Ayodhya judgment.

The Ayodhya judgment of the Supreme Court had found that the 1991 Act spoke “to our history and to the future of the nation… In preserving the character of places of public worship, the Parliament has mandated in no uncertain terms that history and its wrongs shall not be used as instruments to oppress the present and the future”.

In an October 2022 hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the government, had however ventured his personal opinion that the remarks made in the Ayodhya judgment about the 1991 Act would not preclude the court from examining the validity of the statute now.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, had also agreed that the comments in the Ayodhya verdict about the Act were merely ‘ obiter dicta” and did not have the force of law.

Advocates P.B. Suresh, Vipin Nair and Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for petitioner Vishwa Bhadra Pujari Purohit Mahasangh, had argued that the validity of the 1991 Act was not in question before the Constitution Bench in the Ayodhya case.

A slew of petitions has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Act, contending that the law has barred Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs from approaching courts to “re-claim” their places of worship which were “invaded” and “encroached” upon by “fundamentalist barbaric invaders”.