Centre says Manipur MLAs ‘unanimously resolved’ to appeal for peace

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said that a group of legislators from Manipur, “representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei, and Naga communities” met in New Delhi and “unanimously resolved” to appeal to the people of all communities in the State to “shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, shortly after the meeting, the Kuki-Zo MLAs issued a statement clarifying that they met only with Central government officials and BJP leaders in a separate room and did not attend the meeting where Meitei MLAs were present along with their Naga counterparts.

The Kuki-Zo MLAs asserted that no peace talks could take place without the Union government first addressing their demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature. They added they would attend a meeting with their Meitei counterparts only after discussing with the people of the community and the civil society organisations representing their interests.

The meeting convened by the Intelligence Bureau was attended by A.K. Mishra, Advisor (North-East) and Rajesh Kamble on behalf of the government. Apart from these officials, BJP MP and the party’s North-East Coordinator Sambit Patra was also there and so was Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Gopchade. Mr. Gopchade is known for being among the “karsevaks” who took part in the Babri Masjid demolition and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP in April 2024.

The statement issued by the MHA on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) evening did not explain what role Mr. Patra and Mr. Gopchade had during the meeting, which was arranged by the ministry at a government guest house.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.