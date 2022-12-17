Centre says it has sufficient foodgrain stocks to meet the requirements of welfare schemes

December 17, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre on Saturday said it has sufficient foodgrain stocks to meet the requirements under the food security law and other welfare schemes.

The government is also regularly monitoring the prices of essential commodities. "Government of India has sufficient foodgrain stocks under central pool to meet the requirement of NFSA (National Food Security Act) and its other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana)," an official statement said.

About 159 lakh tonnes of wheat and 104 lakh tonnes of rice will be available as on January 1, 2023 as against the respective buffer norms requirement of 138 lakh tonnes of wheat and 76 lakh tonnes of rice as on January 1.

As on December 15, around 180 lakh tonnes of wheat and 111 lakh tonnes of rice are available in the Central pool.

Buffer norms requirements have been envisaged for particular dates of the year — as on April 1, July 1, October 1 and January 1, the Ministry noted.

The stock position of wheat and rice under the Central pool have always remained well above the buffer norms, it asserted.

Around 227 lakh tonnes of wheat and 205 lakh tonnes of rice were available as on October 1, 2022 against the respective buffer normrequirements of 205 lakh tonnes of wheat and 103 lakh tonnes of rice as on October 1.

"Though procurement of wheat during last season was on lower side due to lesser production coupled with selling by farmers at prices higher than MSP (Minimum Support Price) in the open market consequent to geopolitical situation, yet enough stock of wheat will still be available in central pool to cater to the needs of the country till the time next wheat crop arrives," the Ministry said.

Further, the allocations under the NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice, to ensure having sufficient wheat stock in the Central pool.

Under the PMGKAY, the Centre provides five kilogrammes of foodgrains per month free of cost to around 80 crore people covered under the NFSA.

The Union government has enhanced the MSP of wheat crop this year to ₹2,125 per quintal against the last year's MSP of ₹2,015 per quintal for the rabi marketing season of 2022-23.

Thus, with the increase in MSP of ₹110 per quintal, coupled with fairly good climatic conditions, it’s expected that the production and procurement of wheat during the next season shall remain normal.

The procurement of wheat would commence from April 2023 and as per initial assessment, there has been a fair increase in the sowing of wheat crop as compared to last year.

The Centre said it has ensured that sufficient stock of foodgrains are available in the Central pool to meet the requirement of all welfare schemes across the country, and prices remain under control.