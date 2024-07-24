Centre says all departments asked to identify backlog reserved vacancies

All Central Government Ministries and departments have been asked to form an in-house committee for the identification of backlog reserved vacancies and fill them through special recruitment drives, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 24.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the occurrence and filling of vacancies, along with backlog reserved vacancies, is a continuous process.

“Instructions have been issued to all Ministries/departments of the Central Government to constitute an in-house committee for identification of backlog reserved vacancies, to study the root cause of such vacancies, to initiate measures to remove the factors causing such vacancies and to fill them up through special recruitment drives,” Mr. Singh said.

Each Ministry/department of the Central Government is required to designate an officer of the rank of deputy secretary and above, as liaison officer, to ensure due compliance with the orders and instructions about reservation, he said.

“Further, each ministry/department is required to set up a special reservation cell under the direct control of the liaison officer to assist her/him in the discharge of duties,” the Minister said.

Reservation in posts and services

In response to another question, he said reservation in posts and services under the Central Government is provided to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities communities at 15%, 7.5% and 27% respectively on direct recruitment on all India basis by open competition. “In the matter of promotion, the reservation is provided to SC and ST at 15% and 7.5% respectively,” the Minister said.

To a query seeking details of the action plan taken/being taken by the government to fill up vacancies in Central Government and public sector undertakings, Mr. Singh said Ministries/departments of the Central Government have been directed, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time bound manner. “Vacant posts have been filled up in mission mode in Rozgar Mela launched by the Prime Minister on 22nd October 2022. Twelve Rozgar Melas have been held at Central level at 45-50 cities across the various States/Union Territories,” he said.

IAS, IPS and IFS appointments in reserved categories

Meanwhile, as many as 1,195 candidates from reserved and backward categories have been appointed as IAS, IPS and IFS officers in the past five years, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha. Of these, 233 officers were appointed in 2018, 231 in 2019, 223 in 2020, 250 in 2021 and 258 in 2022, it said in a written reply.

“Recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) are done through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in accordance with the relevant rules,” Mr. Singh said.

As per extant instructions, reservation is provided to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at the rate of 1%, 7.5% and 27%, respectively, in the recruitment of IAS, IPS and IFS, the Minister said, sharing year-wise and category-wise number of persons.

During 2018, 97 IAS, 72 IPS and 64 IFS officers belonging to these categories were appointed. In 2019, 103 IAS, 75 IPS and 53 IFS were appointed, according to the data shared by the Minister. In 2020, 99 IAS, 74 IPS and 50 IFS officers were appointed, while in 2021, 97 IAS, 99 IPS and 54 IFS officers belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories were appointed. In 2022, 100 IAS, 94 IPS and 64 IFS officers were appointed under these categories.

35 private sector specialists appointed since 2018

The Minister said that as many as 35 private sector specialists have been appointed in different Central Government departments through the lateral entry mode.

The lateral recruitment, at the levels of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary in Central Government, has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area, Mr. Singh said.

So far, 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments were from the private sector, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. Presently, 57 officers are in positions in ministries/departments, the minister said.

To a question on whether the reservation policy was taken into consideration in the lateral entry mode, Mr. Singh said reservation does not apply to such single post appointments. "Eligible candidates from reserved categories are considered along with other eligible candidates. However, reservation is not applicable to such single post appointment," he added.

