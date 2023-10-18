Centre sanctions Deepavali bonus for government employees 

October 18, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Central government on Tuesday sanctioned Deepavali bonuses for Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees. The bonus, an annual affair before every Deepavali, will have an upper limit of ₹7,000.

An order by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance said that the President has sanctioned “the grant of Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 to the Central Government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group B’, who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus scheme.”

The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc Bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of ₹7,000, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bonus will be admissible to the eligible employees of Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces. The orders will be deemed to be extended to the employees of the Union Territory Administration, which follow the Central Government pattern of emoluments and are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia scheme.

It said that only those employees who were in service as of March 31, 2023 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during the year 2022-23 will be eligible for payment.

“The casual labourers who have worked in offices following a six days week for at least 240 days for each year for three years or more (206 days in each year for three years or more in the case of offices observing a five-day week) will be eligible,” the order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT