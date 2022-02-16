Centre sanctions ₹456 cr. for highway stretch in Tripura

Syed Sajjad Ali February 16, 2022 21:42 IST

Part of it will be spent towards rehabilitation of displaced people

The Centre on Wednesday sanctioned ₹456.88 crore for the development of a national highway section in north Tripura. The fund will be spent towards rehabilitation of people likely to be displaced and up-gradation of the NH-44A under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the State government. The money will be specifically spent for the Lalchara–Kanchanpur section near Mizoram in north Tripura. Local population has long been demanding for the development of the stretch. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expressed “much gratitude” to Mr. Gadkari for the decision. “This is another major development project approved under the HIRA [Highway, Internet Way, Railways and Airways] model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Mr. Deb said on social media.



