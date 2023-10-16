Centre revokes IIPS Director’s suspension after he tenders resignation

October 16, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Union government has revoked the suspension order of Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) director K.S. James and accepted his resignation, as per two official communiques issued by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry last Wednesday.

The government has revoked the suspension order of Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS) director K.S. James issued by the Health and Family Welfare Ministry on July 28, with immediate effect, on October 11, and accepted his resignation on “personal grounds” tendered on August 7, “with effect from the date of clearance of his government dues or with immediate effect, whichever is later,” the communique read.

Both the Health Ministry orders pertaining to the revocation of the suspension order and the acceptance of his resignation letter were issued on last Wednesday, October 11.

The order to revoke Mr. James’ suspension notes that “Hon’ble HFM [Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya] is the Disciplinary Authority” in his case. “Whereas approval of the Hon’ble HFM being the disciplinary authority in respect of Prof. K S James was received for his suspension w.e.f. 28.07.2023, as per Rule 10(1)(a) of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965…. the competent authority, on subsequent review, is of the opinion that in view of material changes in the circumstances, the suspension of Prof. K. S. James may not be extended further,” the order said.

Mr. James, was placed under suspension after the Health Ministry said it received complaints regarding irregularities in recruitment and compliance with reservation roster. “A fact-finding committee examined each of the complaints and found prima facieirregularities in 11 of the 35 complaints received. The irregularities were mainly regarding lapses observed in certain appointments, recruitments of faculty, reservation rosters, dead stock registers, etc. The fact-finding committee has also recommended detailed inquiry against the registrars concerned for the corresponding period and the Director concerned,” the Ministry had stated.

The IIPS works under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and conducts important studies like the National Family Health Survey, Assessment of National Rural Health Mission, and the Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

Members of Opposition parties and of the scientific community opposed the government’s punitive actions and pointed out to the Centre’s continuing uneasy relationship with data-based evidence on development.

Professor James, who holds a Ph.D. in demography from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, has been a Visiting Fellow at the University of Groningen, The Netherlands, and the University of Southampton, the U.K., among others, and has co-authored books and major reports, including the India Ageing Report 2017 for the United Nations Population Fund, and Population Ageing in India for the Cambridge University Press.

