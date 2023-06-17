ADVERTISEMENT

Centre reviews preparedness for flood management ahead of monsoon season in Assam

June 17, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Health Minister chairs meeting with Central and State agencies, highlights the need for strong coordination

The Hindu Bureau

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with Central and State agencies to discuss health-related issues arising due to floods ahead of the monsoon in Assam, on Saturday via video conference. The meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by Central institutions and agencies of the State Government to ensure effective management of floods in Assam. 

The Union Health Minister urged officials to work on a flood management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam, a recurring phenomenon, and directed them to prepare an online database listing all important information, including availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

He also highlighted the need for strong coordination between the Central and State health institutions for effective management of floods and other emergencies. “Availability of clean drinking water in flood affected regions, preventive healthcare, and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector borne and water borne diseases is vital,’’ the Minister said.

Dr. Mandaviya has directed all health workers be trained so that they well-equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during such emergencies.

