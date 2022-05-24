Centre restricts sugar export

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 21:15 IST

Decision ‘in the wake of unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country’

A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

After wheat, the Centre has decided to restrict the export of sugar to 10 million tonnes. The Union Department of Food and Public Distribution said in a statement in New Delhi on Tuesday the decision is in the wake of “unprecedented growth in exports of sugar” and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country. It is for the first time in six years that the Centre regulating the sugar exports. The move will come into effect from June 1. Also Read Food security does not need this ‘surgical strike’ According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the industry has signed contracts to export over 8.5 million tonnes of sugar. Out of this, around 7.1 million tonnes of sugar have been physically exported out of the country till the end of April. In the last year, the country had exported 4.3 million lakh tonnes till April, 2021. “ISMA expects over nine million tonnes of export in the current season against 7.191 million tonnes exported in last season,” the ISMA had recently said.



