Centre renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir

November 26, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Health and Wellness Centre. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise, official sources said.

States have also been asked to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.

