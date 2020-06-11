Centre releases over ₹6,000 crore to 14 States

NEW DELHI

The Centre released ₹6,195 crore to 14 States on Wednesday, as the third equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

“This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Kerala received the highest amount of almost ₹1,277 crore, followed by ₹952 crore for Himachal Pradesh and ₹638 crore for Punjab.

