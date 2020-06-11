National

Centre releases over ₹6,000 crore to 14 States

Kerala received the highest amount of almost ₹1,277 crore

The Centre released ₹6,195 crore to 14 States on Wednesday, as the third equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

“This would provide them additional resources during the Corona crisis,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Kerala received the highest amount of almost ₹1,277 crore, followed by ₹952 crore for Himachal Pradesh and ₹638 crore for Punjab.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:59:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-releases-over-6000-crore-to-14-states/article31799790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY