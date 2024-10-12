ADVERTISEMENT

Centre releases first instalment of Finance Commission grant for local bodies in Andhra, Rajasthan

Published - October 12, 2024 02:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The tied grants will focus on core services such as sanitation, maintenance of ODF status and water management, including rainwater harvesting, water recycling, and treatment of household waste

PTI

Andhra Pradesh has received untied grants amounting to ₹395.50 crore and tied grants totalling ₹593.26 crore. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Union Government has released the first instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25 to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh has received untied grants amounting to ₹395.50 crore and tied grants totalling ₹593.26 crore. These funds are for duly elected nine eligible district panchayats, 615 eligible block panchayats, and 12,853 eligible gram panchayats in the State.

In Rajasthan, untied grants of ₹507.11 crore and tied grants of ₹760.67 crore have been released for the duly elected 22 eligible district panchayats, 287 eligible block panchayats and 9,068 eligible gram panchayats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The untied grants will enable panchayats to address specific local needs across 29 subjects under the 11th Schedule of the Constitution, ranging from agriculture and rural housing to education and sanitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These funds, however, cannot be used for salaries or establishment costs.

The tied grants will focus on core services such as sanitation, maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status and water management, including rainwater harvesting, water recycling, and treatment of household waste.

In line with Article 243G of the Constitution, these funds empower panchayats to manage essential services and infrastructure, the Ministry said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US