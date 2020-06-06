National

Centre releases advisories on waste management

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry on Friday released advisories for effective waste management on the occasion of World Environment Day.

HUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released documents covering material recovery facilities for municipal solid waste, landfill reclamation and on- and off-site sewage management practices, prepared by the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO), as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

Addressing Ministry officials at the event and others watching the webcast, Mr. Puri said: “On this day, we get the chance to reinforce the intrinsic connection between biodiversity conservation and effective waste management. Swachhata and conservation of biodiversity indeed go hand in hand.”

The advisories are an effort to identify and facilitate sustainable solutions to key problems that were preventing holistic sanitation and solid waste management, he said.

