Centre releases ₹6,195 cr to 14 States

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government on Tuesday released ₹6,195 crore to 14 States as grants-in-aid to cover the deficit on post devolution revenue, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The money will provide the States with additional resources during the COVID-19 crisis, tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sharing the details of the money transfer. This is the fifth monthly instalment for the 2020-21 financial year.

Kerala got the largest chunk, receiving ₹1,270 crore, followed by Himachal Pradesh, which got more than ₹950 crore. Punjab and Assam both recieved more than ₹630 crore.

Other States which received money include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

