Centre releases ₹1.18 lakh cr as third instalment of tax devolution to states in June

June 12, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre has released ₹1.18 lakh crore as the third instalment of tax devolution to states in June, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

One advance instalment, in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023, is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development/welfare-related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects/ schemes.

"The Union Government has released 3rd instalment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to ₹1,18,280 crore on 12th June 2023, as against normal monthly devolution of ₹59,140 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments to states during a fiscal year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT