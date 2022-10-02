Satyapal Malik gets no extension, Brig. Mishra to take charge as Meghalaya Governor

Satyapal Malik. File. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, whose tenure will end on October 4, has not been given an extension as President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Brigadier (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) to the position once Mr. Malik demits office.

Mr. Malik was in the news for his statements against the Narendra Modi government, especially during the farmers' agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, despite being in the Governor's office.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, until regular arrangements are made," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

Mr. Malik was first appointed as the Governor of Bihar in September 2017. Thereafter, after he was sent to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018, and was the Governor there when the Centre revoked the special status to J&K under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

He was later moved to Meghalaya in 2020.

However, he continued to stoke controversy with his statements, which included serious allegations of corruption against leaders of the ruling party while he was J&K Governor.

Amid speculations that he could join a political party, especially the Rashtriya Lok Dal, after his retirement, Mr. Malik clarified that he wouldn't join politics, but would continue to work for the welfare of farmers.