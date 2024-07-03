Centre reconstitutes Cabinet panels, BJP allies get crucial positions

The Union Government on July 3 reconstituted various important Cabinet committees. Ministers of BJP’s alliance partners, Janata Dal (U), Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (S), Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), have found a place in the panels, most of them headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committees include Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

According to a government release, the Cabinet Committee on Appointments, that overseas various high-level appointments, has two members — Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Cabinet Committee on Accommodation is headed by Mr. Shah and senior BJP Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Manohar Lal Khattar and Piyush Goyal are members of it. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh is a special invitee of it.

The crucial Cabinet Committee on Security is headed by the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Mr. Shah, Ms. Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are members of it.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the panel that takes decisions on allocations and disbursements, is also headed by Mr. Modi. Mr. Singh, Mr. Shah, Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Heavy Industries and Steel Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy are its members. Apart from them, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and JD(U) leader and Minister of Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry Rajiv Ranjan Singh are also in the committee.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is headed by Mr. Rajnath Singh. Mr. Shah, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, TDP leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, and Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil are members in it. The special invitees in the committee are Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for Law L. Murugan.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is also headed by Mr. Modi, and Mr. Rajnath Singh, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gadkari, Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Goyal, Mr. Nadda, Mr. Naidu, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Mr. Rijiju and Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy are in the committee.

Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has Mr. Modi, Mr. Singh, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gadkari, Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Goyal, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan as members. Special invitees in this panel are Minister of State for Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh and Minister of Aayush Prataprao Jadhav.

The Cabinet Committee on Skill, Employment and Livelihood comprises the Prime Minister, Mr. Singh, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gadkari, Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Vaishnaw, Mr. Pradhan, Mr. Yadav, Mr. Puri, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and RLD leader Jayant Choudhary is a special invitee in this panel.

