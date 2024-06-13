GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NSA Ajit Doval’s reappointment will be co-terminus with the term of PM Modi or until further orders; Centre also reappointed P.K. Mishra as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister

Updated - June 13, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NSA Ajit Doval addresses a gathering. File

NSA Ajit Doval addresses a gathering. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre on June 13 reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, the order said.

Also read: PM Modi reviews security situation with Ajit Doval

The Centre also reappointed P.K. Mishra as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. His appointment too will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, said a government order.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024,” said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During the term of his office, Mr. Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.

(With PTI inputs)

