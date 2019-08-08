Centre puts key airports on alert

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has in an alert issued to the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Nagpur and Chandigarh airports warned that they could be the target of a terrorist attack in view of recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and additional inputs received.

“In view of civil aviation emerging as a soft target,” the BCAS issued two sets of directives on August 5 and 6. The August 6 directive is to have vehicle checkpoints set up one kilometre away from the airport, or as per availability of space for setting up barricades away from the airport terminal building.

In its August 6 alert, the BCAS said the State police or the airport security group would man these checkpoints till August 31, or until further orders. The country’s nodal aviation security group has asked agencies to carry out intensive random checks on vehicles approaching terminal buildings.

J&K move spurs alert

While instructions were issued to increase vigil for Independence Day on August 5, with visitor access being banned, a fresh alert was issued on Tuesday in view of the situation in J&K.

“The probability of unlawful interference is more from the city side of the airport terminal,” BCAS said. “The metro airports are more vulnerable. All vehicles, particularly cars, approaching the airports shall be subject to intensive random security check at vehicle checkpoint one km away from the terminal building,” it directed.

In its first alert, the BCAS said that in view of the Independence Day, it was imperative to enhance existing security measures at all civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, aviation training institutes etc. so that no untoward incident takes place.

The BCAS also directed enhanced screening of passengers, including 100% full pat down search at pre-embarkation security checkpoint, and enhanced random screening of staff and visitors at the main gate to the terminal building.