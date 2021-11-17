National

Centre proposes slew of measures to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR

A Metro train passes on a smoggy day as the air pollution level remained in Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the "very poor category" on Wednesday, November 17, 20201 morning.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Centre on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, proposed a slew of measures in the Supreme Court including a ban on entry of all trucks in the national capital except vehicles carrying essential goods, shutting down of schools and 50 per cent attendance in offices of GNCTD to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana that a meeting of chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi along with others was held on Tuesday.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: ‘Urban factors, not farm fires, cause of pollution’

The issue regarding work from home for central government officers was considered but the total vehicles used for central government officers is not huge. So rather than implementing work from home we have issued an advisory for pooling and sharing of vehicles, Mr. Mehta told the bench also comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant.

Also Read
Toxic air: Commuters endure smoggy weather in Delhi on November 16, 2021.

‘Emergency’ measures not implemented despite 8 days of ‘severe’ air in Delhi

 

The Centre suggested 50 per cent attendance in offices of government of national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The hearing is currently underway.

Delhi-NCR recorded its air quality in the very poor category on Wednesday morning and no major improvement is likely until Sunday, authorities said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 12:09:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-proposes-slew-of-measures-to-reduce-air-pollution-in-delhi-ncr/article37533809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY