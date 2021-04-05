Centre promulgates Tribunals Reforms Ordinance

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 20:34 IST

In as many as nine laws, the Centre has replaced the existing appellate authorities and vested those powers in the High Courts through an ordinance, the Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021, promulgated on Sunday.

These laws are Cinematograph Act; Copyright Act; Customs Act; Patents Act; Airports Authority of India Act; Trade Marks Act ; Geographical Indications of Goods (registration and protection) Act; Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights Act and Control of National Highways (land and traffic) Act.

For example, in the Cinematograph Act, the appellate body will now be the High Court instead of the tribunal while the commercial court or the commercial divisions of the High Court will be the appellate body in the Copyright Act. Similar changes will be made in the Patents Act, Customs Act and Trade Marks Act to vest the power of appeal in High Court.

Advertising

Advertising

Amendments have been introduced to the Finance Act 2017 involving the qualifications and tenure of the Chairperson and members of Tribunals. The tenure of Chairperson of a Tribunal has been fixed for a term of four years or till the age of 70, whichever is earlier. Members of a tribunal will also have a tenure of four years or until they turn 67.