Amid the ongoing row over the death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm, the Union Labour Ministry on Thursday (September 19, 2024) has taken up the complaint.

Former Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to X and said, “This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels.” He further urged the Ministry of Labour to further investigate the matter.

He said, “I rqst [request] Govt of India, Mansukh Mandaviya and Shobha Karandlaje to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young , full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil.”

Responding to the tweet, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour & Employment said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway.”

She further added, “We are committed to ensuring justice & Ministry of Labour has officially taken up the complaint.”

Pune-based Chartered Accountant (CA) Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) lost her life allegedly due to a “backbreaking workload” and “work stress” at Ernst & Young (EY), her mother has claimed. She worked for four months at the accounting firm.

Responding to the allegation, EY in a statement said it would continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

