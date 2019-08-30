Centre postpones J&K investor summit by a month

The Centre has decided to postpone by a month its planned maiden investor summit in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official told The Hindu. The meet, which was originally scheduled to be held in October, had been postponed as the necessary arrangements including security for the delegates could not be made in time.

“There is no time to make the preparations and arrange the logistics,” said the official speaking on condition of anonymity. “It has been decided to postpone the summit by a month,” the official added.

Navin K. Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce and Tourism Department, Jammu & Kashmir, had announced on August 13 that the summit would be held from October 12-14 in Srinagar and Jammu.

Severe restrictions including a communications blockade have been imposed in the Kashmir Valley since August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to read down Article 370, which had granted special status to J&K, and downgrade and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories.

The Centre has asserted that annulling Article 370 would bring in development and open opportunities for business investments in J&K, which is set to be notified as an Union Territory from October 31.

Union ministers, representatives of other State Governments and top industrialists and business groups of the country were expected to participate in the summit.

Another official said that the Union Cabinet Secretary was monitoring the situation in the Kashmir Valley. “All ministries have been asked to make a blueprint on how they could generate employment and contribute to development in J&K,” the official said.

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik had asserted on Wednesday that about 50,000 vacancies would be filled soon in J&K. “The jobs have been identified and this will also help in removing dead wood from the administration,” said the official, who declined to be identified. The official claimed that Pakistan was posting fake videos online to incite violence in J&K. “They are even sending videos and messages to Northeast insurgent groups and spreading rumours that special status of Nagaland will also be abrogated,” added the official.