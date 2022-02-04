Centre postpones 2022 NEET-PG by 6-8 weeks

The test was scheduled for March 12

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022 for postgraduate courses, scheduled for March 12.

An order states that the test has been deferred by 6-8 weeks or suitably. The Ministry has said fresh exam dates will be released in due course of time.

On January 25, six MBBS graduates filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the NEET for admissions to postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

In a February 3 letter to the National Board of Examinations, Dr. B. Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education), Director General of Health Services, said “I am directed to say that lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling.”

“Keeping the above facts, a decision has been taken to postpone NEET-PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare may be complied with. This issues with the approval of competent authority.”