National

Centre plans to extend Parliament session by 10 days

Top deck: Narendra Modi flanked by Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda at the meeting.

Top deck: Narendra Modi flanked by Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda at the meeting.  

more-in

BJP keen on clearing its legislative agenda, and Amit Shah asks party MPs to gird themselves for it

The Union government planned to extend the ongoing Parliament session by 10 days as it was keen on clearing its legislative agenda, and party MPs should gird themselves for it, BJP president Amit Shah said at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Sources present at the meeting said Mr. Shah indicated that the extension could be as long as 10 days, pending a final decision. Under the original schedule, the session is to end on July 26.

Briefing presspersons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there was a “possibility of this [extension of session]”, but that it had not been officially conveyed yet.

Opposition parties said they were not in agreement with the extension after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first hinted at it last week.

Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha K. Suresh said his party was “strongly against” any extension. However, whether to extend the session or not was the government's prerogative.

During the BJP meeting, the issue of water conservation figured prominently, with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat making a detailed presentation on the matter, Mr. Joshi said. The MPs were asked to spread awareness of water conservation.

Mr. Shah, the Minister said, spoke on the issue and briefed MPs about the 150-km foot march the Prime Minister had asked them to undertake to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Modi was present at the meeting.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Lok Sabha
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 11:22:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/centre-plans-to-extend-parliament-session-by-10-days/article28691895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY