Centre plans to extend Parliament session by 10 days

The Union government planned to extend the ongoing Parliament session by 10 days as it was keen on clearing its legislative agenda, and party MPs should gird themselves for it, BJP president Amit Shah said at a meeting of the parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Sources present at the meeting said Mr. Shah indicated that the extension could be as long as 10 days, pending a final decision. Under the original schedule, the session is to end on July 26.

Briefing presspersons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there was a “possibility of this [extension of session]”, but that it had not been officially conveyed yet.

Opposition parties said they were not in agreement with the extension after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first hinted at it last week.

Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha K. Suresh said his party was “strongly against” any extension. However, whether to extend the session or not was the government's prerogative.

During the BJP meeting, the issue of water conservation figured prominently, with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat making a detailed presentation on the matter, Mr. Joshi said. The MPs were asked to spread awareness of water conservation.

Mr. Shah, the Minister said, spoke on the issue and briefed MPs about the 150-km foot march the Prime Minister had asked them to undertake to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mr. Modi was present at the meeting.