Centre planning new Bill on stray dog issue

The Minister said the country has adequate milk coming through dairy farmers and also considerable stocks of milk powder

June 28, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Stray dogs sleep on a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast as monsoon clouds fill the sky in Mumbai on June 26, 2023.

Stray dogs sleep on a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast as monsoon clouds fill the sky in Mumbai on June 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Centre will soon formulate a law on the stray dog menace, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala said here on Tuesday. He was addressing a press conference on the key achievements and initiatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in the last nine years. He said the sector has maintained a growth of more than 6% in the last nine years and it will grow at 7% in the ongoing financial year.

When asked about incidents involving stray dogs reported from various parts of the country and the opposition to the recently amended Animal Birth Control Rules from certain States, Mr. Rupala said a Bill is ready. “We are trying to introduce it once it is cleared. At present, through the Animal Welfare Board, we are trying to help the State and local bodies so that issues faced by the public can be addressed,” he said and added that several people have suggested that the present laws need amendment. “We are working with the stakeholders,” he added.

Mr. Rupala said extending the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards to dairy farmers and providing free vaccination for the lumpy skin disease were two major achievements of the Centre in the last nine years. He said dairy is the single largest agricultural commodity contributing 5% of the national economy and employing more than 8 crore farmers directly. “India is ranked first in milk production contributing 23% of global milk production. Milk production has increased by 51.05% over the past eight years from 146.3 million tonnes during 2014-15 to 221.06 million tonnes during 2021-22. The per capita availability of milk is 444 grams per day in 2021-22 as against the world average of 394 grams per day during 2021,” he said.

He rejected reports that said there was a scarcity of milk and milk products. He added that the Centre is trying to address the problem of increase in milk prices. “Our total milk collection is not more than 35%. This means, there is still a considerable portion we have not tapped. We are making efforts to tap it. We will boost the supply,” he said adding that consumers will face no shortage of milk and milk products. “There is no possibility of any shortage. The country has enough skimmed milk powder and the milk chain is functioning smoothly,” he added.

