BJP government can only destroy what was built over decades, says Rahul Gandhi

Responding to comments by business leaders of an economic slowdown, outgoing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Centre can “only destroy” what had been built over decades.

“The BJP government can’t build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged a clip of various media reports talking of slowdown.

From a comment by Larsen and Toubro Chairman A.M. Naik warning of slowdown to government telecom companies like BSNL, MTNL failing to pay July salaries to the railways planning to hive off employees, several business reports were attached to his tweet.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a similar tweet, mentioned news reports of the auto and steel sector slowing down.

“Car sales down from 15% to 48%! 30 steel companies down shutters! Ind. leaders Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Narayana Murthy warn of societal fissures, hate crimes & slowdown. Yet Modi 2.0 remains concentrated on ‘jibes not jobs’, ‘division not development’. New India!” said Mr. Surjewala.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora too quoted an interview of HDFC chief Deepak Parekh who pointed out that banks were reluctant to lend. “India’s most respected banker validates what I’ve been saying since 2017 — economy is slowing down,” he said.