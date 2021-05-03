National

Centre orders postponement of all offline exams scheduled for May

The Union government on Monday instructed all centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May.

“In the context of existing situation, I urge all the heads of Centrally Funded Institutions to postpone the offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The online examinations may however continue,” wrote Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Amit Khare, in a letter to all Vice-Chancellors.

The Centre will review the situation in the first week of June and convey its decision to various institutions.

