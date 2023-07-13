Centre notifies transfer of three High Court judges

July 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Law Ministry on Thursday notified the transfer of three High Court judges.

As per the notification, Justice D. Ramesh of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to Allahabad High Court. Justice Lalitha Kannegnati has been moved from the Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Gujarat High Court has been transferred to Patna High Court.

President Droupadi Murmu effected these transfers after consultations with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the notification said. While the orders are notified by the Centre, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the CJI recommends the transfers of High Court judges.

