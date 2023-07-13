ADVERTISEMENT

Centre notifies transfer of three High Court judges

July 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu effected these transfers after consultations with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the notification said.

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu effected these transfers. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Law Ministry on Thursday notified the transfer of three High Court judges.

As per the notification, Justice D. Ramesh of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has been transferred to Allahabad High Court. Justice Lalitha Kannegnati has been moved from the Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Gujarat High Court has been transferred to Patna High Court.

President Droupadi Murmu effected these transfers after consultations with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the notification said. While the orders are notified by the Centre, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the CJI recommends the transfers of High Court judges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US