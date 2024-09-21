Centre notifies the appointments of Chief justices in eight High Courts

The Centre notified the appointment of Chief Justices in eight High Courts on Saturday. These includes the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Madras (Tamil Nadu) and Jharkhand.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

Justice K.R. Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, while Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, will now be the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

Justice Manmohan, acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its Chief Justice, while another judge of the Delhi High Court , Justice Rajiv Shakdher has been elevated to head the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the current Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court

Another Delhi High Court judge, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has been elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been made its Chief Justice, while Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.

