ADVERTISEMENT

Centre notifies the appointments of Chief justices in eight High Courts

Published - September 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi:

Centre appoints Chief Justices in eight High Courts, including Delhi, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir, following Supreme Court Collegium amendments

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Centre notified the appointment of Chief Justices in eight High Courts on Saturday. These includes the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Madras (Tamil Nadu) and Jharkhand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

Justice K.R. Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, while Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, will now be the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court asks government to explain delay in appointment of judges

Justice Manmohan, acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its Chief Justice, while another judge of the Delhi High Court , Justice Rajiv Shakdher has been elevated to head the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the current Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court

‘Sensitive material’ delaying clearance of Collegium’s recommendations, govt. tells SC

Another Delhi High Court judge, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has been elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been made its Chief Justice, while Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US