GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre notifies the appointments of Chief justices in eight High Courts

Centre appoints Chief Justices in eight High Courts, including Delhi, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir, following Supreme Court Collegium amendments

Published - September 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File photo

A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Centre notified the appointment of Chief Justices in eight High Courts on Saturday. These includes the High Courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Madras (Tamil Nadu) and Jharkhand.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

Justice K.R. Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, while Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, will now be the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court

Supreme Court asks government to explain delay in appointment of judges

Justice Manmohan, acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its Chief Justice, while another judge of the Delhi High Court , Justice Rajiv Shakdher has been elevated to head the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, the current Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been transferred and appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court

‘Sensitive material’ delaying clearance of Collegium’s recommendations, govt. tells SC

Another Delhi High Court judge, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has been elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been made its Chief Justice, while Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Published - September 21, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

court administration / judiciary (system of justice) / judge

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.