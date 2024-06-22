GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre notifies seven-member panel to reform process of competitive exams

The committee will be headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan. The panel will be ensuring transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

Published - June 22, 2024 04:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan will be heading a seven-member panel to reform process of competitive examinations.

Former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan will be heading a seven-member panel to reform process of competitive examinations. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ministry of Education said on June 22 it has constituted a high-level committee of experts led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NEET row: Supreme Court to examine pleas for independent panel inquiry

The seven-member committee will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA, the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry said.

It added that the committee will submit its report to the ministry within two months.

Central University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Professor B J Rao and former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria are on the panel.

