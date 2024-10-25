Centre notifies guidelines on seaweeds import

The Centre, on Friday (October 25, 2024), notified the ‘Guidelines for Import of Live Seaweeds into India’, which aimed at facilitating import of high quality seed materials or germplasm to help the coastal societies to find better livelihood opportunities. The Union Fisheries Department said in a release that the proposed regulatory framework will bolster the development of seaweed enterprises as a key economic driver for coastal villages and will help in the socio-economic upliftment of the fisher community while upholding environmental protection.

As per the new guidelines, to import live seaweed, the importers will have to submit a detailed application to the Department of Fisheries which will be reviewed by the National Committee on Introduction of Exotic Aquatic Species into Indian Waters. “Upon approval, the Department will issue an import permit within four weeks, facilitating the import of high-quality seaweed germplasm,” the government release said.

“The guidelines will facilitate import of high-quality seed materials or germplasm from abroad, enabling domestic multiplication for ensuring farmers have access to quality seed stock. Currently, the growth of seaweed enterprises in India faces the challenge of seed availability in sufficient quantity for the commercially valuable species, and quality degradation in the seed materials of Kappaphycus, the most commonly farmed seaweed species,” the government said.

