GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre notifies guidelines on seaweeds import

The guidelines are intended to facilitate import of high-quality seed materials or germplasm from abroad, ensuring farmers have access to quality seed stock

Published - October 25, 2024 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The Centre, on Friday (October 25, 2024), notified the ‘Guidelines for Import of Live Seaweeds into India’, which aimed at facilitating import of high quality seed materials or germplasm to help the coastal societies to find better livelihood opportunities. The Union Fisheries Department said in a release that the proposed regulatory framework will bolster the development of seaweed enterprises as a key economic driver for coastal villages and will help in the socio-economic upliftment of the fisher community while upholding environmental protection.

Seaweed is the latest superfood spicing up Indian fine dining, in dishes from soups and salads to jhaal muri and cocktails

As per the new guidelines, to import live seaweed, the importers will have to submit a detailed application to the Department of Fisheries which will be reviewed by the National Committee on Introduction of Exotic Aquatic Species into Indian Waters. “Upon approval, the Department will issue an import permit within four weeks, facilitating the import of high-quality seaweed germplasm,” the government release said.

“The guidelines will facilitate import of high-quality seed materials or germplasm from abroad, enabling domestic multiplication for ensuring farmers have access to quality seed stock. Currently, the growth of seaweed enterprises in India faces the challenge of seed availability in sufficient quantity for the commercially valuable species, and quality degradation in the seed materials of Kappaphycus, the most commonly farmed seaweed species,” the government said.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.