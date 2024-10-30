Centre notifies email policy for Ministries, Central departments

The Union government on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) notified the Email Policy of Government of India, 2024, outlining which government departments and bodies must use the National Informatics Centre (NIC)’s NICeMail service. The policy requires that email addresses be specific to government employees’ individual service. For instance, an IPS officer would have an email address ending with @ips.gov.in, as opposed to simply @gov.in. The policy replaces previous 2015 rules on government email addresses.

The policy provides for generic job-derived email addresses for officers who hold certain positions, as well as a generic name-based email address that would stay with them throughout their service in government. It also provides for redirecting of emails to transferred officials, and archiving of designation-based inboxes after an officer completes their tenure at a certain role.

The NICeMail service is used by much of the Union bureaucracy and by States. While the NIC, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, hosts and maintains the email service, many email inboxes across the government have been shifted in recent months to Zoho. Reports indicated that up to 50 lakh email inboxes across the government may be handled by the Chennai-based IT firm.