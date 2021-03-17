Centre must track districts with high malnutrition: House panel report

The government must identify districts with high prevalence of malnourishment to ensure concrete actions on the ground, a parliamentary panel report has urged.

It has also recommended establishing a ‘Malnutrition Eradication Authority’, latest by June 30, 2021.

In order to ensure that food packets and hot cooked meals under the anganwadi scheme reach the intended beneficiaries, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women and Children, Youth and Sports has mooted that the Ministry “set up a vigilant monitoring mechanism”.

The report also noted that the government is introducing a new technology to improve deliverables under the Poshan Abhiyan, called the Poshan Tracker. This will replace the previous technology being implemented by the government since 2017 with the help of a loan from World Bank.

“The POSHAN Tracker will enable real-time monitoring and tracking of all AWCs, AWWs and beneficiaries on defined indicators for prompt supervisions. For Take Home Rations (THR), QR Code based check will be introduced while distributing packets and maintaining inventory to tackle pilferages.”