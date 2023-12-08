ADVERTISEMENT

Centre must address the high dropout rate among SC, ST, and OBC students in higher education institutions: Congress leader

December 08, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - New Delhi 

Mr. Venugopal said, “Is the government saying that only SC, ST and OBC students have these options?”

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal questioned the Union government on its alleged indifference to the high dropout rate of students from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in Central higher education institutions. 

During Zero Hour inthe Rajya Sabha,Mr. Venugopal said that as per a recent answer given by the Union government in Parliament, 13,626 students from the SC, ST and OBC communities had dropped out of Central universities in the past five years. In its reply, the Education Ministry stated that the dropout rate was high because the students had many other options.

Mr. Venugopal said, “Is the government saying that only SC, ST and OBC students have these options?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suicide rate in these institutions is also very high. From 2014 to 2021, as per another answer to Parliament, Mr. Venugopal said 122 students committed suicide out of which 24 were from the Scheduled Castes and 41 from the Other Backward Classes.

Mr. Venugopal urged the government to take immediate steps to stem this dropout rate and to address the concerns of these students. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US