Centre, MP, UP sign MoU to implement Ken-Betwa river interlinking project

The project will be of immense benefit to the water starved region of Bundelkhand, according to PMO.

An agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river link project was signed on Monday by the Jal Shakti Ministry and governments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement was signed by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa river through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project.

It will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, drinking water supply to about 62 lakh people and also generate 103 MW of hydropower.

The project will be of immense benefit to the water starved region of Bundelkhand, especially to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh, according to a PMO statement.

It also will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects to ensure that scarcity of water does not become an inhibitor for development in the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.