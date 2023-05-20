HamberMenu
Centre moves SC seeking review of judgment that held Delhi govt has control over services

The Centre had brought an ordinance allowing the Lieutenant Governor to have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government

May 20, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Supreme Court of India

A view of Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Central Government has moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of the May 11 Constitution bench judgment that held that the Delhi government has “legislative and executive power over services” in the national capital.

The Government had, on Friday, brought an ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

The ordinance would create a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will have the power to recommend the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi.

According to the ordinance, the Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the authority and the Chief Secretary and the Principal Home Secretary its members. All matters required to be decided by the authority will be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting.

In case of a difference of opinion, the decision of the Lt Governor is final. The move has set the stage for an intense confrontation of the Kejriwal dispensation with the Centre and the Lt Governor.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the Centre’s ordinance an act of “treachery”. However, BJP’s Delhi unit welcomed the move, saying it was necessary for the country’s image.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

