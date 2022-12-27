Centre, Manipur govt. sign peace pact with Naga armed group

December 27, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union government and the Manipur government have signed a cessation of operations agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), a Manipur-based Naga armed group.

The banned group, active for a decade, has been demanding a separate State for the Zeliangrong Naga tribe. The armed group has said in statements earlier that they are the followers of Rani Gaidinliu, freedom fighter from Manipur, who was jailed by the British for 14 years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that the agreement would be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur. It was signed by senior officers of the MHA, Government of Manipur and the representatives of the ZUF in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not present at the signing of the agreement.

“Representatives of the armed group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land. The agreement provides for rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres. A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules,” the MHA said.