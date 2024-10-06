Centre makes U-turn on railway officers’ recruitment policy 

The Union government on Saturday (October 5, 2024) restored the policy of recruiting railway officers through the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Ending four years of confusion in the appointment of railway officers and difficulties in finding suitable manpower for technical wings, the Indian Railways made a U-turn on its 2019 decision of recruiting officers to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) only through CSE.

The move to restore the earlier system of recruitment comes weeks after Satish Kumar took charge as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board. The decision would also remove the cap on the intake of officers through the IRMS which was limited to 150 per year.

However, the railways decided that the recruitment to various departments would be done under the banner of IRMS through the CSE and the ESE. After the new recruitment policy came into existence, two batches of railway officers who got into service through the CSE were trained but not given a field posting yet.

Since recruitment through the ESE was dispensed with and engineering and non-engineering candidates competed for limited posts under the IRMS, the railways found it difficult to find suitable officers for the technical categories such as Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical etc., resulting in more number of promotee or subordinate rank officers filling the vacancies.

Unification of services

On December 24, 2019, the government approved organisational restructuring of the Indian Railways by unification of eight Group-A services of the Railways into a Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

Endorsing the major reforms, the Centre said the railways comprised various departments such as Traffic, Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunications, Stores, Personnel, and Accounts etc. These departments were vertically separated from top to bottom and headed by a secretary-level officer (Member) in the Railway Board.

The objective of the transformation was to end “departmentalism, promote smooth working of railways, expedite decision making, create a coherent vision for organisation and promote rational decision making.”

The unification of services was recommended by various committees for reforming the railways, including the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015). The unified Group-A Service called the IRMS was to enable the railways to recruit engineers/non-engineers as per need and offer equality of opportunity to both categories in career progression.

Recruitment rules revised

On Saturday, the Ministry of Telecommunications, being the nodal agency for the ESE, in a letter to the UPSC said it had notified the ESE-2025 Rules on September 18, 2024, with the last date for submission of application being October 8, 2024.

“It is requested that the participation of Ministry of Railways for recruitment of engineers in various disciplines through ESE-2025 to the IRMS may kindly be added to the existing notification by issuing an addendum to it. In order to provide ample opportunity to the candidates for applying, it is proposed that the last date of submission of application may be suitably extended and notified on the UPSC’s website,” the Secretary, Ministry of Telecommunications, said in the letter.

The UPSC was informed that 225 posts would have to be filled under the IRMS under Civil Engineering (75), Mechanical Engineering (40), Electrical Engineering (50), Signal & Telecommunications (40) and Stores (20) categories. The number of vacancies with category-wise breakup in respect of SC/ST/OBC/EWS and PwBD will be intimated later, the letter said.